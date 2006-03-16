AZ Minimum Wage Increase?

By Howard Fischer

Phoenix, AZ – The statewide survey conducted by the Social Research

Laboratory at Northern Arizona University shows that 81

percent of those asked support a ballot initiative to

create a state minimum wage of $6.75 an hour next year.

If approved in November, the measure also requires

automatic annual cost-of-living increases after that.

Pollster Fred Solop said he found that only one person

out of seven was opposed to the idea. That's bad news

for Farrell Quinlan. He's the spokesman for the Arizona

Chamber of Commerce and Industry.

(The business community has a consistent opposition to

higher minimum wage or an Arizona minimum wage that's

higher than the federal wage. We think that it

suppresses job growth and actually hurts the people

that it's designed to help.)

But Quinlan acknowledged his organization faces an

uphill fight -- even in Arizona where voters have

traditionally sided with business over labor. In fact

similar measures were approved two years ago in both

Florida and Nevada -- both red states that voted to

reelect President Bush. The poll results cheered Gov.

Janet Napolitano.

(They haven't had a minimum wage raise hike in a long

time. I think it's very interesting how popular it is.

People recognize that when you work you ought to make

enough to live on.)

Backers of the initiative claim they already have half

of the 122,000 signatures they need by July 6 to put

the measure on the ballot. In Phoenix, for Arizona

Public Radio this is Howard Fischer.