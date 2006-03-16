StoryCorps - Nancy and Keith Green

By Gillian Ferris Kohl

Flagstaff, AZ – A StoryCorps mobile booth has been parked at Wheeler Park in Flagstaff for the last several weeks, archiving the stories of northern Arizonans. Here, Nancy Green and her husband, Keith, talk about how the Grand Canyon has shaped their lives and love. Each worked at the Canyon during the 1970's and 80's, Keith mainly at the bottom, at Phantom Ranch, and Nancy up to at the North Rim. It was when Keith took a brief job at the North Rim that the two met and fell in love. Now in their fifties, Nancy and Keith share their belief that visual perception is only one way to experience love and beauty.