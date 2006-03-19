StoryCorps - Adam and Ilse Asplund

By Gillian Ferris Kohl

http://stream.publicbroadcasting.net/production/mp3/knau/local-knau-504482.mp3

Flagstaff, AZ – A StoryCorps mobile booth is parked at Wheeler Park in Flagstaff for the next several weeks archiving the stories of northern Arizonans. Here, twenty year old Adam Asplund interviews his mother Ilse of Prescott. She reveals to her son a surprise from her past proving the great lengths she was willing to go for her children.

