Earth Notes

StoryCorps - Adam and Ilse Asplund

KNAU News Talk - Arizona Public Radio
Published March 18, 2006 at 10:06 PM MST

By Gillian Ferris Kohl

Flagstaff, AZ – A StoryCorps mobile booth is parked at Wheeler Park in Flagstaff for the next several weeks archiving the stories of northern Arizonans. Here, twenty year old Adam Asplund interviews his mother Ilse of Prescott. She reveals to her son a surprise from her past proving the great lengths she was willing to go for her children.

StoryCorps was locally produced by Gillian Ferris Kohl for KNAU, Arizona Public Radio.

