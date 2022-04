By Scott Thybony

http://stream.publicbroadcasting.net/production/mp3/knau/local-knau-504665.mp3

Flagstaff, AZ – Northern Arizona is a photographer's Eden. But as commentator Scott Thybony tells us, what goes on behind the lens is often just as interesting.

Commentator Scott Thybony is a writer based in Flagstaff. This commentary was funded with a grant from the Arizona Humanities Council.