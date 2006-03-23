AZ line item veto fight

By Howard Fischer

http://stream.publicbroadcasting.net/production/mp3/knau/local-knau-507737.mp3

Phoenix, AZ – The constitutional provision itself is pretty straight-

foward. It says if the legislature passes a measure

which contains several -- quote -- items of

appropriation -- unquote -- a governor can veto one or

more of the items without affecting the rest of the

bill. Everyone agrees on that. What they don't agree on

is what exactly is an item of appropriation. The issue

stems from legislation approved in January that

provided a pay raise for state and university

employees. But the same measure also contained five

lines which said that anyone hired in the future at pay

grade 24 or above -- the top of the scale -- would not

be covered by the state's merit system. That would mean

they could not appeal if they were disciplined or

fired. Napolitano vetoed that provision. So on

Wednesday the Republican-controlled Legislature filed

suit. House Speaker Jim Weiers said lawmakers had no

choice but to take the issue to the state Supreme Court

to ensure that what they see as her illegal veto does

not stand.

(It would be a problem because ultimately you put all

the power in one seat, which means everything that

we've ever, ever believed in school and been taught by

constitutional law means nothing.)

But Napolitano said she did have the right to veto the

item because it would force the state to hire those

Grade 24 and higher people outside the merit system.

And these people accumulate leave time faster than

those in the personnel system -- meaning a higher cost

to the state. And that, she said, made it an item of

appropriation of state dollars which is subject to the

line-item veto. Weiers said he found that logic a bit

tortured because so much of what the legislature does

on a routine basis has financial implications.

(If you've got a governor that's able to thwart the

intent by superseding the intent of the constitution,

then there is no legislature any more. Everything we do

can be done away. Everything we stop or try to do can

be overridden.)

But the governor, for her part, said it is important

for the Supreme Court to uphold the legality of her

veto. She said this shouldn't be seen as her stretching

the question of what is an item of appropriation but

really the other way around -- the legislature looking

for a way to curb her constitutional power and increase

its own.

(Another way of phrasing the question is can you get

around the governor's line-item veto by not actually

putting the number in but by putting in such

constricting language that it must necessarily result

in an increased appropriation.)

Weiers found that logic unpersuasive.

(I'm disappointed the governor said that. That is

probably some of the most creative wordsmithing I've

ever heard in my life.)

The next step is for the justices of the Supreme Court

to decide if they even want to step into this fight

between the other two branches of government. If they

agree, then Napolitano's lawyers will file their legal

arguments with the high court and a hearing date will

be set. In Phoenix, for Arizona Public Radio this is

Howard Fischer.