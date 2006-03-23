Official English

By Howard Fischer

Phoenix, AZ – A similar measure adopted in 1988 was declared

unconstitutional because it prevented public officials

and employees from communicating with customers and

constituents. This proposal gets around that by

spelling out that unofficial communications can be

conducted in any language as long as all official

actions are in English. Rep. Kyrsten Sinema said the

move ignores the changes occurring in the state.

(What we are doing today is telling Arizona that we are

not ready for change, that we are afraid of what is new

and what is different and that we are unwilling to

learn about what our community is becoming and will be

in the future. And that makes me sad.)

Others suggested the proposal is anti-Hispanic or anti-

immigrant. But Rep. Marian McClure who supports the

move rejected those arguments.

(All I really care about is they, anyone that comes to

this country wants very badly to accept the American

way of life. The American way of life includes learning

the language.)

The measure now goes to the Senate and, if approved

there, will be on the November ballot. In Phoenix, for

Arizona Public Radio this is Howard Fischer.