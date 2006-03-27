John Nielsen interview

By Gillian Ferris Kohl

Flagstaff, AZ – As an environment correspondent for National Public Radio, John Nielsen has traveled the globe, reporting on the natural world. But, his latest endeavor is a bit more personal. Nielsen has written a book entitled, Condor: To the Brink and Back - The Life and Times of One Giant Bird. It chronicles Nielsen's life-long fascination with a bird that's been around long enough to have dined on mastodon carcasses and face near extinction. Nielsen's interest has even brought him to the edge of the Grand Canyon to watch the release of captive-bred condors into the wild. John Nielsen recently spoke with Arizona Public Radio's Gillian Ferris Kohl about his new book and his old love for the California condor.