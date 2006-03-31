Cloning Ban

By Howard Fischer

http://stream.publicbroadcasting.net/production/mp3/knau/local-knau-507743.mp3

Phoenix, AZ – Under the terms of the legislation, women who even

offer their eggs for sale could be sent to prison for

up to a year. And the same penalty would apply to

doctors and researchers who buy eggs. But the law would

apply only if the eggs were being sold for human

somatic cell nuclear transfer -- meaning for cloning

research. But it would remain legal to buy and sell

eggs to help women who are having trouble conceiving.

That distinction bothered Sen. Bill Brotherton.

(Why is it OK to purchase human eggs for in vitro

fertilziation but not for, say, Alzheimer's research.)

Sen. John Huppenthal conceded that, at least from one

perspective, there really is no difference. He noted

that it already is illegal under existing law to buy

and sell human organs for any purpose at all. And

Huppenthal said there's a good reason for that because

it leads to all sorts of problems, ranging from quality

control to victimizing poor people who may be pressured

to sell body parts. But Huppenthal said he is unwilling

to do anything that might discourage women from making

eggs available to help others procreate, even if it

does technically involve the sale of parts of human

bodies.

(I did not want to do anything to discourage what I

view as a pro-life activity, in other words, the desire

of some women to use in vitro fertilization, some

families to use in vitro fertilization to have

children.)

Brotherton said that puts lawmakers in the position of

deciding which situations are proper to allow or even

encourage human eggs sales and which are not. He said

while this legislation goes one direction on the

question, an argument could be made that making eggs

available for research is even more important than

helping infertile couples.

(Some of this research is research that really goes to

life and death when it comes to issues like Alzheimer's

and other types of illnesses. With regard to in vitro

fertilization which I think is very important, you have

a situation in which it isn't a life or death

situation.)

But Sen. Jack Harper said there is a reason to leave

one practice legal -- and criminalize the other.

(The egg being used for in vitro fertilization is for

the purpose of creating life. The sale of that, if the

end result is to create life, are we to stand in the

way of that? But to sell the egg for the purpose of

research is creating life only to destroy it in the

name of science.)

Brotherton responded that if the issue is the

destruction of embryos, then there is a flaw in

Harper's logic. Brotherton said research done by

legislative staff shows that only between 4 and 12

percent of all embryos created for in vitro

fertilization actually end up in live births. That

means at least 88 percent of these do not -- with many

of them being destroyed. Brotherton said that is a far

higher percentage of embryos that are unused than in

research.

(We need to make a clear decision one way or the other:

Is compensating these women for these eggs appropriate

in and of itself and not decide what is an appropriate

use of the eggs aftewards. And sticking with the actual

issue of compensation for that.)

But Brotherton found himself in the minority as

senators gave the measure preliminary approval. A final

roll-call vote is likely next week. In Phoenix, for

Arizona Public Radio this is Howard Fischer.