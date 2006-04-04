Straight vs. Gay Adoption

By Howard Fischer

Phoenix, AZ – Current law generally requires the state to consider

only the best interests of the child. This measure

would spell out in statute that, everything else being

equal, couples should get first crack. Sen. Robert

Blendu said that makes sense.

(I think that a loving mother and a loving father is

the optimal for an adopted child and a natural child. I

don't think there's a replacement for that. And I think

every study and every fact points that out.)

But Sen. Robert Cannell said that's not the case,

citing a study by the Journal of Pediatrics which

compared children placed in homes with married couples

versus those placed with unmarried gays.

(The children in the gay homes did every bit as well as

the children in the heterosexual homes. There was no

increased incidence of homosexuality in those children.

It was the same as every other child.)

Cannell said later that he believes that homophobia is

playing a role in the legislation and that at least one

reason some people are backing the bill is because they

don't want gays to adopt. But Ron Johnson who lobbies

on behalf of the state's three Catholic bishops, who

support the legislation, said that's not the case. He

pointed out that the measure does contain exceptions --

and does not specifically ban gays from adopting. For

example, a single person who is a relative of the child

would not get second preference to a married couple,

regardless of the person's sexual orientation. Married

couples also would not get favoritism if there already

is a -- quote -- meaningful and healthy -- unquote --

relationship between a single prospective adoptive

parent and the child. And the marital status or even

sexual orientation of the adoptive parent would be

irrelevant if the the alternative to placing the

youngster with a single parent would be extended foster

care. The legislation also contains a catch-all

provision to deal with situations where a child's --

quote -- best interests require adoption by a single

parent. That was explained during committee hearings to

include situations where a child may have been molested

and has no trust of men. So Johnson said this should

not be seen as an attack on gays.

(If someone's an aunt and whetever their attraction is

that's really not going to factor into this. Ideally it

should be a man and a woman, a mother and father, that

we should be striving for. But there are exceptions.)

And Sen. Karen Johnson, who ushered the bill through

the Senate, said she does not see this as an anti-gay

measure. Johnson said backers simply are what she

called family oriented.

(That's how I perceive the bill as to be looking out

for the best needs of the child, which would be in an

intact family with a husband and a wife.)

But some other legislators said if the state insists on

providing a preference in this one area, then maybe

there should be other preferences. Sen. Jorge Garcia,

for example, offered up one amendment that said

preference should be given to adoptive parents who are

of the same ethnic background as the child. That was

defeated. Sen. Rebecca Rios had no better luck with her

proposal that preference be given to couples who have

never been married and divorced before. She pointed out

that one out of every two marriages ends in divorce.

(But when you're talking about people that have

previous marriages that divorce rate goes up to about

66 percent. If we truly want to ensure that children

stay in homes, in two parent homes that provide

consistency and continuity for the children we should

vote to accept this amendment.)

But Johnson, who had been divorced several times, said

that should not be added to the legislation. The

meausre now needs a final roll call vote. In Phoenix,

for Arizona Public Radio this is Howard Fischer.