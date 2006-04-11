Phoenix Immigration March

By Howard Fischer

http://stream.publicbroadcasting.net/production/mp3/knau/local-knau-508555.mp3

Ph – Organizers of the march said they want a path to

citizenship for the estimated half-million people in

Arizona -- and more than 11 million nationwide -- who

are here illegally. But Lydia Guzman said there's

another goal.

(One of our sayings today is today we march, tomorrow

we vote. And we're hoping that we accomplished just

that -- registerd so many people to register to vote.)

Former state senator Alfredo Gutierrez was more direct

in his speech to the more than 100,000 people who

turned out.

(We shall arm ourselves. And in America, the only

weapon that counts is the vote.)

Gutierrez said that means backing those who support the

same causes and defeating those who do not. The idea of

the voter registration drive drew a raised eyebrow from

Sen. Barbara Leff who complained about the cottage

industry of fake documents.

(What happens then, today, as the marchers say, today

we march, tomorrow we vote, how are those documents for

the voter registration, who knows which documents are

real and which documents are not real.)

Organizers said they hope to have figures today of how

many new voters they registered. In Phoenix, for

Arizona Public Radio this is Howard Fischer.