StoryCorps - Noel Logan and Von Hatch

By Gillian Ferris Kohl

http://stream.publicbroadcasting.net/production/mp3/knau/local-knau-507101.mp3

Flagstaff, AZ – Inside soundproof booths across the country, friends and loved ones are interviewing each other about their lives. The booths belong to StoryCorps, a project that collects the stories of everyday people in order to create an oral history of America. Here, friends, Noel Logan and Von Hatch interviewed each other. The two rode their Harley Davidson motorcycles to the StoryCorps booth in Flagstaff where they talked about their friendship, which has included wild antics, injuries and war...and which began fifty four years ago when the burly duo were kindergarten classmates in Prescott.

Produced locally by Gillian Ferris Kohl for KNAU, Arizona Public Radio.