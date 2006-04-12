By Daniel Kraker

Flagstaff – When most people think about the Civil War, they think about Gettysburg, Bull Run, Appomatox: battles that took place in the east. Few people realize the westernmost battle in the war took place in the stark deserts of what is now Arizona. Andrew Masich has written the first book-length account of the civil war in Arizona. He spoke to Arizona Public Radio's Daniel Kraker.