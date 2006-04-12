© 2022 KNAU Arizona Public Radio
aspen_banner.jpg
Arizona Public Radio | Your Source for NPR News
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Earth Notes

The Civil War in Arizona

KNAU News Talk - Arizona Public Radio
Published April 11, 2006 at 11:08 PM MST

By Daniel Kraker

http://stream.publicbroadcasting.net/production/mp3/knau/local-knau-507726.mp3

Flagstaff – When most people think about the Civil War, they think about Gettysburg, Bull Run, Appomatox: battles that took place in the east. Few people realize the westernmost battle in the war took place in the stark deserts of what is now Arizona. Andrew Masich has written the first book-length account of the civil war in Arizona. He spoke to Arizona Public Radio's Daniel Kraker.

Tags

Earth Notes earth notes