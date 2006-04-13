© 2022 KNAU Arizona Public Radio
Earth Notes

StoryCorps - Alice Ferris and Mei-Yun Annie LIn

KNAU News Talk - Arizona Public Radio
Published April 12, 2006 at 10:45 PM MST

By Laurel Druley

Flagstaff, AZ – Inside soundproof booths across the country, friends and loved ones are interviewing each other about their lives. The booths belong to StoryCorps, a project that collects the stories of everyday people in order to create an oral history of America. One booth recently stopped in Flagstaff. Here, KNAU's Alice Ferris interviews her mother Mei-Yun Annie Lin about her journey from Taiwan to the United States more than 30 years ago. Ferris says it was her mother's moxie that got her here.

Tags

Earth Notes earth notes