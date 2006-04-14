Christa Sadler interview - Life on the Colorado River

By Gillian Ferris Kohl

http://stream.publicbroadcasting.net/production/mp3/knau/local-knau-507686.mp3

Flagstaff, AZ – Grand Canyon river guides are experts at packing a lot of stuff into a small amount of space. Three weeks worth of clothing can be shoved into one bag, and an entire library of books can live in a 20 millimeter rocket box...including one entitled, There's this River...Grand Canyon Boatman Stories. It's a favorite among many professional river runners, in part, because some of the stories are theirs. And - says the book's editor, Christa Sadler - its popularity has prompted the release of an updated second version. Sadler - a Colorado River guide herself - recently told Arizona Public Radio's Gillian Ferris Kohl about how she collected the stories for the anthology.