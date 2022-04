By Laurel Druley

Hopi Reservation, AZ – StoryCorps is a unique oral history project that collects the voices of our times. You can visit one of the StoryCorps booths in New York, or one of the mobile booths traveling the country, and preserve your story in sound. Here, Andrew Lewis interviews the Hopi Reservation veterinarian Adrienne Ruby about her adventures on the Rez.