Napolitano Trespassing Veto

By Howard Fischer

Phoenix, AZ – The veto was no real surprise. The governor had

telegraphed her views last week by releasing letters

from law enforcement groups, prosecutors and mayors

saying they thought it would take police away from

dealing with other major crimes. But Sen. Barbara Leff

said those letters don't reflect the views of rank and

file police officers who say they need a state law to

be able to stop, question, detain and arrest illegal

immigrants. Leff said without a state law, police can

do little but release these people if Border Patrol

officers are unavailable to pick them up.

(So I think that anybody whose community, whose

neighborhood has a drop house that's been raided, when

police let those people go back into your community,

you can send a thank you note to the governor because

it's because of her veto that these people will be

running through your neighborhoods.)

In her veto, Napolitano also questioned whether the

state can make someone's presence in this country in

violation of federal immigration law a state crime. She

noted a New Hampshire judge blocked some communities in

that state from charging illegal immigrants with

trespass. But Sen. Ron Gould chided the governor for

her attitude.

(I guess if they raid a drop house we should just hope

the illegal immigrants jaywalk and then we'll be able

to charge them with a state crime.)

In Phoenix, for Arizona Public Radio this is Howard

Fischer.