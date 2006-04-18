StoryCorps - Joe Day & Ramson Lomatawama

By Daniel Kraker

http://stream.publicbroadcasting.net/production/mp3/knau/local-knau-508126.mp3

Flagstaff, AZ – Inside soundproof booths across the country, friends and loved ones are interviewing each other about their lives. The booths belong to StoryCorps, a project that collects the stories of everyday people. Here, Joe Day speaks with Ramson Lomatewyma on the Hopi reservation. Joe is white, or bahana in the Hopi language; Ramson is Hopi. Joe owns a gallery on the reservation with his Hopi wife, Janice.

Joe Dayand Ramson Lomatawama from the StoryCorps booth on the Hopi reservation. Produced locally by Daniel Kraker at KNAU, Arizona Public Radio.