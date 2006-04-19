AIMS Lawsuit

By Howard Fischer

Phoenix, AZ – Attorney Ellen Katz said statistics show that on

average, students who are economically disadvantaged,

are ethnic or racial minorities or are not fluent in

English score lower on the tests. Katz said that is

because the state doesn't spend enough to ensure that

these students get the education they need to get a

passing grade. So she and attorney Tim Hogan are asking

a judge to ban the state from denying a diploma to any

student solely because he or she did not pass the

reading, writing and math sections of the test. Katz is

arguing that these students need extra help, ranging

from full-day kindergarten and smaller classes to

tutoring and after school programs.

(And that's not being provided to these students. So

what we have is we have a situation where they're being

held to a standard, learning the academic standards of

the state. And the state hasn't provided them with

adequate resources.)

State School Superintendent Tom Horne is not disputing

Katz' statistics that certain groups are having more

trouble passing AIMS. But he said the whole purpose of

the test is to ensure that students have learned what

they need. And Horns said letting them graduate without

passing AIMS isn't the answer.

(If all kids passed, then it might not be a very

demanding test. And indeed I've been criticized that

the percentage of kids passing is now so high that

maybe the test needs to be more demanding.)

But Katz said this isn't a question of a certain

percentage of kids from all groups failing the test.

She said it's the poor and minorities that are more

likely to fail -- and more likely be denied a diploma.

Horne rejected that as a basis to scrap the test.

(There are historical problems that we work hard to

solve. But we can't abandon all efforts for educational

standards because it takes time to solve historical

problems.)

That, said Katz, goes to the core of her argument: The

state simply decides how much money it is giving to

schools without ever computing what is really necessary

to do the job right.

(They've never looked at what are the services that

certain groups need. That's what we're saying. We're

saying there needs to be a determination as to what an

adequate education would cost. And then the state needs

to come up with the money.)

But Horne said Katz and Hogan are off base in arguing

that somehow the state is constitutionally required to

spend more money to educate the students who are having

a hard time passing AIMS.

(That's a policy decision. That's not a constitutional

requirement. The constitution requires us to treat

everyone equally. And we do spend more on our poor

students, we spend more on our English language

learners. We spend more on every category that he lists

in his lawsuit. But the amount that we spend more is a

policy decision, not a constitutional question.)

Katz, however, is not relying simply on what the state

constitution requires. She also is arguing that the

lack of funds violates students due process rights as

well as their civil rights. No date has been set for a

hearing. In Phoenix, for Arizona Public Radio this is

Howard Fischer.