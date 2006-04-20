StoryCorps - Jen McAlonan

By Laurel Druley

http://stream.publicbroadcasting.net/production/mp3/knau/local-knau-508509.mp3

Flagstaff, AZ – StoryCorps is an oral history project based on the idea that the stories of everyday people are the most important and interesting of all. You can visit one of the StoryCorps booths in New York, or one of the mobile booths traveling the country, and preserve your story in sound. At a StoryCorps booth in Flagstaff Jen McAlonan recalls a momentous time in her life.