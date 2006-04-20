© 2022 KNAU Arizona Public Radio
Arizona Public Radio | Your Source for NPR News
Earth Notes

StoryCorps - Jen McAlonan

KNAU News Talk - Arizona Public Radio
Published April 20, 2006 at 12:42 AM MST

By Laurel Druley

Flagstaff, AZ – StoryCorps is an oral history project based on the idea that the stories of everyday people are the most important and interesting of all. You can visit one of the StoryCorps booths in New York, or one of the mobile booths traveling the country, and preserve your story in sound. At a StoryCorps booth in Flagstaff Jen McAlonan recalls a momentous time in her life.

