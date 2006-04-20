StoryCorps - Valerie Pierce and Susan Johnstad

By Gillian Ferris Kohl

Flagstaff, AZ – Inside soundproof booths across the country, friends and loved ones are interviewing each other about their lives. The booths belong to StoryCorps, a project that collects the stories of everyday people in order to create an oral history of America. At a booth in Flagstaff, Susan Johnstad interviewed her longtime friend, Valerie Pierce, about how religion and hope have affected her life.

This installment of StoryCorps was locally produced by Gillian Ferris Kohl at KNAU, Arizona Public Radio.