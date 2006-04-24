© 2022 KNAU Arizona Public Radio
aspen_banner.jpg
Arizona Public Radio | Your Source for NPR News
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Earth Notes

Writer takes on great challenges

KNAU News Talk - Arizona Public Radio
Published April 24, 2006 at 1:10 AM MST

By Laurel Druley

http://stream.publicbroadcasting.net/production/mp3/knau/local-knau-508932.mp3

Flagstaff, AZ – There's no challenge too great for writer Terese Svoboda (swo-BO-duh). She's written poetry, novels, plays and even a libretto for opera. In her latest novel Tin God she writes in the voice of God. She's reading more from Tin God as part of the Northern Arizona Book Festival. She recently talked with Arizona Public Radio's Laurel Druley from WNYC in New York.

Tags

Earth Notes earth notes