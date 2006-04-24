Writer takes on great challenges

By Laurel Druley

http://stream.publicbroadcasting.net/production/mp3/knau/local-knau-508932.mp3

Flagstaff, AZ – There's no challenge too great for writer Terese Svoboda (swo-BO-duh). She's written poetry, novels, plays and even a libretto for opera. In her latest novel Tin God she writes in the voice of God. She's reading more from Tin God as part of the Northern Arizona Book Festival. She recently talked with Arizona Public Radio's Laurel Druley from WNYC in New York.