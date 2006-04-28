Another Border Bill

By Howard Fischer

Phoenix, AZ – The package includes things like funds for border radar

and fines against companies that hire undocumented

workers. But it also includes a measure Napolitano

already vetoed to let police charge illegal immigrants

with trespass. The governor said Thursday that remains

unacceptable because it is unconstitutional and opposed

by many police agencies. She accused lawmakers of --

quote -- bumper sticker approaches and meaningless

legislation -- unquote -- and promised a veto. Rep.

Russell Pearce said if she does that he will take the

issue to the ballot.

(I'm tired of the rhetoric, I'm tired of the games. The

public's demanding we do something. I want something.

This is all good policy. Nothing in here is an I-

gotcha. These are all issues we debated. They're all

issues that are enforceable. The money's in the bill,

about $100 million. This bill has everything necessary

to enforce the law. That's all we're asking.)

But Rep. Linda Lopez said Republicans are playing

games.

(We know that this is another attack on the brown

people coming across the border. We know what they're

up to. I can't believe there's going to be anything in

it that's good.)

The measure is set for debate on Monday. In Phoenix,

for Arizona Public Radio this is Howard Fischer.