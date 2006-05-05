Border Bill

By Howard Fischer

Phoenix, AZ – In fact, they ended up walking out of a meeting with

legislative leaders after just 10 minutes of what was

supposed to be an hour long session. The group of

mayors, supervisors, sheriffs, county attorneys, police

chiefs and others said they are concerned that the

comprehensive border and immigration plan being crafted

by Republican legislative leaders is unrealistic. Yuma

County Sheriff Ralph Ogden is particularly unhappy with

one provision that says people who are in this country

in violation of federal immigration law would be

charged under state law with trespass. And the measure

would require law enforcement officers to actually

question those they stop about their legal status.

Ogden said he figures that the time spent by officers

in his county now in turning over illegal immigrants to

federal agents computes out to about $37,000 a year.

(Under the bill as proposed, and I speak only of law

enforcement and my jail, if every one of those 8,312

inmates is charged as a misdemeanor, it would take that

$37,000 that we're now spending and it would bring it

between $750,000 and $1.3 million just for the law

enforcement.)

Ogden said that doesn't include housing these people in

jail awaiting trial, adding another $21 million. And if

lawmakers decide to make the crime a felony -- an

option they're considering -- the time spent before

trial increases as does the cost, to $96 million. After

the press conference the group went to meet with Senate

President Ken Bennett and House Speaker Jim Weiers.

Douglas Mayor Ray Borane who organized the meeting said

Weiers criticized one member of the contingent who said

the border is a federal responsibility, with the

speaker saying he was here to discuss what the state

can do and didn't care to hear about federal issues.

But Weiers said his comments to members of the group

didn't end there.

(I told them it was politically stupid to have a press

conference prior to meeting with us to tell us what we

were going to be discussing and what the outcome was,

and take shots at the very people you were down here to

talk to. And that's when the mayor from Douglas said

you called me stupid. And I said I didn't call YOU

stupid but I said it was stupid politically to lambaste

the people you're going to go in and talk to.)

Borane got up and walked out. And most of the other

more than two dozen people in the group went with him.

Borane, contacted later on his way back to Douglas,

said he and other elected officials called the press

conference to weigh in on the package -- a package

being negotiated behind closed doors.

(We just voiced concern about the fact that we were not

involved, we were not represented in any of the talks.

And they never called us. And we're the ones who get

the brunt of the things that come out of what he

controls. His name was never mentioned specifically.

You know, I can understand that.)

But Borane was not apologetic about walking out -- and

not about to make peace with Weiers.

(As condescending as he was, I can see why he thought,

I guess he thought we should have kissed the ring

first.)

And there was no love lost on Weiers's part.

(You can't listen to people who don't stick around and

talk.)

Those closed-door discussion among legislative leaders

continue today. In Phoenix, for Arizona Public Radio

this is Howard Fischer.