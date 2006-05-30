© 2022 KNAU Arizona Public Radio
Earth Notes

Immigrants have impact on Sedona economy

KNAU News Talk - Arizona Public Radio
Published May 29, 2006 at 9:09 PM MST

By Laurel Druley

Sedona, AZ – Sedona's economy relies heavily on tourists. And hotels and restaurants there rely heavily on illegal immigrants to wash those tourists' dishes and make their beds. Meanwhile, House and Senate leaders are trying to forge a compromise on an immigration bill, including what to do with all those undocumented workers. Arizona Public Radio's Laurel Druley reports, whichever bill is approved - if any - could have a dramatic impact on Sedona's economy.

