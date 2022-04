By Sasa Woodruff

http://stream.publicbroadcasting.net/production/mp3/knau/local-knau-519980.mp3

Flagstaff – As the drought in Arizona continues, wildlife depends on water from livestock troughs used by ranchers, but he drinking receptacles can often be fatal for mammals trying to get a drink in the desert. Arizona Public Radio's Sasa Woodruff reports on how some unlikely groups are coming together to fix the problem.