© 2022 KNAU Arizona Public Radio
aspen_banner.jpg
Arizona Public Radio | Your Source for NPR News
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Earth Notes

Sedona Fire Sale

KNAU News Talk - Arizona Public Radio
Published June 20, 2006 at 4:30 AM MST

By Gillian Ferris Kohl

http://stream.publicbroadcasting.net/production/mp3/knau/local-knau-517418.mp3

Flagstaff, AZ – One of the first major wildfires of the season is burning near Sedona. Extreme drought conditions have caused the fire to spread quickly and have forced the evacuation of hundreds of area residents and business owners. So far, the blaze has charred fifteen hundred acres of rugged, steep wilderness and forest service land. But, the fire is hovering within a mile of downtown Sedona, a city that's economy is almost entirely tourist-driven. Arizona Public Radio's Gillian Ferris Kohl reports.

Tags

Earth Notes earth notes