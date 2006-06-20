Sedona Fire Sale

By Gillian Ferris Kohl

Flagstaff, AZ – One of the first major wildfires of the season is burning near Sedona. Extreme drought conditions have caused the fire to spread quickly and have forced the evacuation of hundreds of area residents and business owners. So far, the blaze has charred fifteen hundred acres of rugged, steep wilderness and forest service land. But, the fire is hovering within a mile of downtown Sedona, a city that's economy is almost entirely tourist-driven. Arizona Public Radio's Gillian Ferris Kohl reports.