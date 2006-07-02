Biodiesel comes to Flagstaff

By Sasa Woodruff

http://stream.publicbroadcasting.net/production/mp3/knau/local-knau-519978.mp3

Flagstaff – DAVID SPENCE PARKED HIS FUEL DELIVERY TRUCK IN DOWNTOWN FLAGSTAFF MONDAY MORNING.

SPENCE AND HIST PARTNER ARE TELLING PASSERSBY HOW THEY CAN START RUNNING THEIR CARS ON BIODIESEL.

THE FUEL IS MADE FROM CORN OR SOY BEAN OIL OR EVEN USED RESTAURANT GREASE.

DS Put one of these tanks at your home and we'll keep it full of biodiesel

THE RED AND WHITE TRUCK SERVES AS THEIR MOBILE GAS STATION.

MOUNTAIN BIOFUEL CAN'T AFFORD A PERMANENT LOCATION, YET.

INSTEAD THEY ARE ENCOURAGING WOULD-BE CUSTOMERS TO BUY 55-GALLON PLASTIC DRUMS TO STOCKPILE THE FUEL.

SPENCE AND HIS PARTNERS WILL THEN DELIVER THE FUEL TO CUSTOMERS AT THEIR HOMES OR BUSINESSES.

AS AMERICANS LOOK FOR NEW WAYS TO POWER THEIR VEHICLES, SPENCE AND HIS PARTNERS ARE HOPING TO SOLVE SOME BIGGER ENVIRONMENTAL CONCERNS.

I care because I think we need a cost-effective alternative that's grown by American Farmers and I'll tell you one more good reason why I'm concerned and that's global warming. Biodiesel has a tremendous potential compared to petroleum diesel to slow the rate of global warming.

CUSTOMERS IN FLAGSTAFF CAN BUY THE FRENCH FRY OIL, IF THEY OWN A DIESEL POWERED CAR OR TRUCK.

KEN JACOBS LIVES JUST OUTSIDE OF FLAGSTAFF IN HART PRAIRIE.

HE OWNS A DIESEL . HE STOPPED BY THE STAND TO ASK SOME QUESTIONS.

I heard something about the seals and all that kind of stuff. Your 99 will have no conversion problems whatsoever. You will need to be aware the first few months that you have to be aware that the first few months that you're burning biodiesel. It will loosen up the sludge and you'll have to change your filters a little more frequently when you first start running biodiesl.

JACOBS SAYS HE'S INTERESTED, BUT DOESN'T KNOW IF HE'LL BE ABLE TO MAKE THE SWITCH.

I don't know about the convenience for me in terms of the home delivery because I don't live right in town, I live a little out of town, so I'm not sure the logistics on that. How that would work.

SPENCE SAYS THEY ARE WILLING TO DELIVER ANYWHERE IN NORTHERN ARIZONA, WHERE THEY CAN DRUM UP ENOUGH BUSINESS.

FLAGSTAFF RESIDENT, PAUL CURTIS, CAME TO SUPPORT THE CAUSE.

HE DRIVES AN ELECTRIC CAR AND SAYS HE WILL START BUYING BIODIESEL WHEN MORE FUEL EFFICIENT DIESEL HYBRIDS BECOME AVAILABLE.

FOR NOW, HE THINKS BIODIESEL IS A GOOD FIT FOR BIOFUEL.

I think it can be the trend of the future in this community. Partly because of it's size being smaller than Phoenix where you just couldn't supply the biodiesel at this point. I think the state of the industry is it could supply Flagstaff with biodiesel.

MOUNTAIN BIOFUEL WILL SELL THEIR VEGGIE DIESEL FOR ABOUT 3DOLLARS AND 10 CENTS A GALLON ..

FLAGSTAFF HAS THE MOST EXPERNSIVE GAS IN THE STATE.

THAT MAKES THE ALTERNATIVE FUEL ABOUT 9 CENTS CHEAPER THAN REGULAR DIESEL.

FOR ARIZONA PUBLIC RADIO, I'M SASA WOODRUFF IN FLAGSTAFF.

