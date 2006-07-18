Dems for Education Super

By Howard Fischer

http://stream.publicbroadcasting.net/production/mp3/knau/local-knau-521044.mp3

Phoenix, AZ – In fact, Slade Mead and Jason Williams found a lot of

common ground. For example, both oppose the use of the

AIMS test as a graduation requirement -- something

pushed by incumbent Republican Tom Horne to ensure a

diploma means students have learned what they were

supposed to learn. Mead called the whole thing a

charade.

(They cut the math high school AIMS test from a 70

percent to 59 percent for passage. He doesn't tell you

that part of the story. They eliminate third year math

questions, high school math questions. He doesn't tell

you about that part of the story.)

Horne later told Arizona Public Radio the change in

passing score was done over his objection, as was a

state law to give students bonus points for passing

high school courses. Where the two Democrats differ is

background, with Williams saying he has the edge having

been a teacher.

(I really think we have to ask ourselves the question

of who should lead Arizona's schools moving forward,

another politician or an experienced educator. And we

can no longer afford to fail thousands of our children

every year.)

Mead is a sports agent but noted he has been on a

school board and was a legislator for two years serving

on the Senate Education Committee. In Tempe, for

Arizona Public Radio this is Howard Fischer.