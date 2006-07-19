Thinning project slows down Woody Fire

By Gillian Ferris Kohl

http://stream.publicbroadcasting.net/production/mp3/knau/local-knau-521259.mp3

Flagstaff, AZ – Last month, sparks from a blown-out tire ignited a wildfire on the outskirts of Flagstaff. The Woody Fire spread quickly. It forced the evacuation of several neighborhoods on the city's western edge. But, firefighters caught a break when the blaze hit a patch of thinned-out forest. That slowed it down enough for crews to gain control and keep any structures from burning. Arizona Public Radio's Gillian Ferris Kohl reports.