Republican Candidates for Governor Debate

By Howard Fischer

http://stream.publicbroadcasting.net/production/mp3/knau/local-knau-521659.mp3

Phoenix, AZ – Don Goldwater, Len Munsil and Mike Harris all have

proposals to use state resources to tighten up the

border. These range from putting more of Arizona's own

National Guard troops in Southern Arizona and buying

ground radar to spot border crossers, to allowing -- if

not requiring -- local police to arrest those not here

legally. But Gary Tupper said all that ignores a basic

question.

(How much is this going to cost and is it worth

taxpayer money? And as far as enforcement goes, the

federal government is working on that. And I don't see

any reason to spend our state tax dollars on that.)

Tupper said the other thing lost in the debate is the

premise that everyone in this country illegally is a

burden. He said some people who come here are working

and contributing to society. But that idea drew

derision from Goldwater.

(We talk about the benefits that these, quote, illegal

aliens are bringing into the state. They're not

bringing in any benefits to the state. They are costing

the state billions of dollars.)

And Harris said if there was a time that people were

coming here just to work, that isn't the case now.

(I've got this from highly placed individuals in

federal agencies that right now the government of

Mexico is emptying out their prisons and dumping their

prisoners at our border, instructing them to head

north. This is real. This is happening. I've got this

on very, very reliable sources.)

Harris, however, would not disclose where his

information is coming from. Munsil also said he

supports the use of tax dollars. For example, he would

have signed legislation -- vetoed by Gov. Janet

Napolitano -- which would have spent money to buy or

lease radar units to spot people approaching the

border. He said that would give law enforcement a

chance to intercept these people before they make it

into this country. Munsil said it's not enough to say

that is the job of the federal government.

(That's been Janet Napolitano's strategy for four

years, to sit back and do nothing and say it's the

federal government's responsibility. But the people of

this state are dealing with the consequences of 5,000

plus people a day coming across the border.)

Munsil said he also would have signed another measure

vetoed by Napolitano, one that would have allowed local

police to arrest illegal immigrants on state charges of

trespass. Goldwater went a step farther, saying that

police should be required to make an arrest every time

they come across an illegal immigrant. He said the

reason a state trespass law is needed is because some

people don't believe that local police can enforce

federal immigration law.

(They forget to go back to 8 USC 1644 which states

specifically no local ordinance or local law shall

inhibit local law enforcement from enforcing the

immigration law. We have the laws on the books. If we

need to pass state laws to enforce that law, we need to

do that immediately.)

But Tupper said any such plan has to be seen in the

context of the cost to taxpayers.

(We can't arrest everybody. So it's not practical. So

why have a law that's not practical to law enforcement?

It creates an unnecessary burden on law enforcement

that I oppose.)

Whoever survives the Republican primary will face off

in November against Napolitano and Libertarian Barry

Hess. In Phoenix, for Arizona Public Radio this is

Howard Fischer.