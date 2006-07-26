Appeals Court hears arguments on teaching English Learners

By Howard Fischer

San Francisco, CA – The Legislature voted earlier this year to provide an

extra $432 for each of the more than 150,000 students

classified as English language learners. That's close

to triple the dollars when Arizona was found in

violation of federal law six years ago. But a judge

ruled earlier this year the state still hasn't complied

with the original order: conduct a study to determine

how much it takes to do the job right and then provide

the cash. Horne argued that's no longer necessary

because students in the Nogales school district -- the

ones in the original lawsuit -- are now doing better.

But attorney Tim Hogan who represents parents told the

judges that's irrelevant.

(The plaintiffs are a class of parents and children

from Nogales. But if you look through the second

amended complaint that was reference here, it's clear

that what plaintiffs were seeking was systemic relief

addressed the state's school finance system, not to a

particular school district.)

But appellate judge Andrew Kleinfeld questioned whether

more money is the answer.

(Washington, D.C., the best funded schools in America.

And the worst. North Dakota, among the worst funded

schools and the best. I don't understand why resources

come first.)

The judges gave no indication when they will rule on

whether the state needs to spend more. In San

Francisco, for Arizona Public Radio this is Howard

Fischer.