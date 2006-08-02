AZ minimum wage increase still on ballot

By Howard Fischer

http://stream.publicbroadcasting.net/production/mp3/knau/local-knau-523372.mp3

Phoenix, AZ – The U-S House already has approved hiking the federal

minimum wage by $2.10 an hour over the next three

years, to $7.25. That's actually higher than the

proposal expected to be on the Arizona ballot this

November which would set the state minimum wage at

$6.75. But Beth Shulman, an author and former vice

president of the United Food and Commercial Workers

union, said that doesn't mean the labor groups pushing

the initiative here should shelve their effort.

(State action is absolutely essential. One, the state

provisions have indexing which allows it to go up with

inflation, where the federal one doesn't.)

That would tie future minimum wage hikes to inflation.

Jim McLaughlin, president of the state UFCW,

acknowledged that most people do not work at jobs where

their salaries automatically increase as costs go up.

But he said those earning the minimum wage are most

affected by inflation.

(Back when the minimum wage was increased in 1997, fuel

was at $1.30 a gallon. Today it's at $3 a gallon. That

pinch is felt more by minimum wage workers than it is

by you who don't have a minimum wage job.)

Shulman also noted that congressional action is far

from a sure thing. The Senate has yet to vote on the

measure which is linked to lowering the estate tax and

renewing certain tax breaks. In Phoenix, for Arizona

Public Radio this is Howard Fischer.