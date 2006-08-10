Judge allows gay marriage initiative on ballot

By Howard Fischer

Phoenix, AZ – Proposition 107 would constitutionally define marriage

in Arizona as between one man and one woman, ban civil

unions, and bar government agencies from offering

benefits to the partners of unmarried employees.

Attorney Charles Blanchard said that violates

requirements limiting constitutional amendments to a

single subject, something he said is designed to keep

groups from attaching an unpopular measure to a more

popular one in hopes of getting both approved.

(And that's exactly what's going on here. They're

taking the very popular ban on same-sex marriage and

trying to get a home run by adding to it what the

public doesn't want. The public does not want a ban on

domestic partner benefits. And that's exactly what

they're trying to accomplish.)

Judge Charles Rayes acknowledged polls show more people

support banning gay marriage than outlawing domestic

partner benefits. But he accepted arguments by attorney

Glen Lavy that the measure has a single goal --

protecting marriage. Lavy said it would do no good to

ban gay marriage if lawmakers or judges could create

what he called 'marriage imitations' by giving the same

rights to unwed couples. Blanchard will appeal to the

state Supreme Court. In Phoenix, for Arizona Public

Radio this is Howard Fischer.