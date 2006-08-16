Cheney raises big bucks for AZ GOP

By Howard Fischer

http://stream.publicbroadcasting.net/production/mp3/knau/local-knau-526381.mp3

Phoenix, AZ – The $500-a-plate luncheon got party faithful a 15-

minute speech by the vice president and a plate of

ricotta and sweet basil ravioli. Party Chairman Matt

Salmon said the money will be used to help register a

large number of new Republicans in time for the general

election. In fact the party is paying an outside

consulting firm a $10 bounty for every new voter signed

up -- at least everyone signed up up who registers as a

Republican.

(We feel when we register new Republicans, research has

shown they vote in the current election. And their

vote's in the bank.)

Salmon said that will help GOP candidates in targeted

races, like the effort by incumbent U.S. Sen. Jon Kyl

to fend off a challenge from Democratic businessman Jim

Pederson. But that's not all.

(We're focused on several state legislative seats that

we believe will help create a veto-proof majority in

the event we're not successful in the governor's race.)

Picking up two seats in the Senate and one in the House

would provide enough votes to let the Republican

majority override future vetoes of Democratic incumbent

Janet Napolitano who, at least at this point, is

favored to be reelected to another four-year term. In

Phoenix for Arizona Public Radio this is Howard

Fischer.