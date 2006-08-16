Cheney raises big bucks for AZ GOP
By Howard Fischer
http://stream.publicbroadcasting.net/production/mp3/knau/local-knau-526381.mp3
Phoenix, AZ – The $500-a-plate luncheon got party faithful a 15-
minute speech by the vice president and a plate of
ricotta and sweet basil ravioli. Party Chairman Matt
Salmon said the money will be used to help register a
large number of new Republicans in time for the general
election. In fact the party is paying an outside
consulting firm a $10 bounty for every new voter signed
up -- at least everyone signed up up who registers as a
Republican.
(We feel when we register new Republicans, research has
shown they vote in the current election. And their
vote's in the bank.)
Salmon said that will help GOP candidates in targeted
races, like the effort by incumbent U.S. Sen. Jon Kyl
to fend off a challenge from Democratic businessman Jim
Pederson. But that's not all.
(We're focused on several state legislative seats that
we believe will help create a veto-proof majority in
the event we're not successful in the governor's race.)
Picking up two seats in the Senate and one in the House
would provide enough votes to let the Republican
majority override future vetoes of Democratic incumbent
Janet Napolitano who, at least at this point, is
favored to be reelected to another four-year term. In
Phoenix for Arizona Public Radio this is Howard
Fischer.