Arizona voters to decide on eminent domain

By Howard Fischer

Phoenix, AZ – Proposition 207 would restrict when government can

declare areas blighted and condemn them. But it also

would require compensation for people any time a new

land use law or rule diminishes the value of their

property. Initiative backers contend that if government

wants new restrictions, like changes in zoning or open

space requirements, it should pay those affected.

Mayors of four cities, including Joseph Donaldson of

Flagstaff and Lawrence Nelson of Yuma sued saying the

measure doesn't comply with a two-year old

constitutional amendment which says that any new

mandate on state funding must also include a new source

of revenue to pay for it. Attorney Lisa Hauser said

Prop 207 does not.

(If you go back and read the publicity pamphlet from

two years ago on this measure, this is exactly what the

voters intended, that it would be information that they

would have before the election.)

Judge Paul McMurdie conceded Prop 207 appears to be

flawed. But he said other provisions -- including

similar payment requirements on cities who are not

covered by that two-year-old law -- are likely legal.

He said it would be wrong to knock the whole measure

off the ballot when the invalid parts could be simply

declared unenforceable after the election. The mayors

will appeal to the state Supreme Court. In Phoenix, for

Arizona PUblic Radio this is Howard Fischer.