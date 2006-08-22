School Drop-Outs

By Howard Fischer

Phoenix, AZ – Current law says every child between the ages of 6 and

16 has to be enrolled in school. And students actually

can drop out when they hit 14 if they have a job and

parental permission. Napolitano told members of a

special commission on education it may be time for a

change.

(It seems to me that in this day and age, when we're

asking and need our students to know more, that that

dropout age may be anachronistic, no longer fitting

with the needs of our students and with our state.)

Napolitano said youngsters should be required to stay

in school until they reach 18. But state school

superintendent Tom Horne thinks a mandate does not make

sense.

(My solution to the dropout problem is to persuade kids

that they should be in school with things like outside

mentoring, peer counseling, flexible hours and career

technical education. But if you force kids who don't

want to be there to be there they can be disruptive and

I think that's something we need to be careful about.)

The last big push to change the mandatory attendance

law came in 1984. In Phoenix, for Arizona Public Radio

this is Howard Fischer.