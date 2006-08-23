© 2022 KNAU Arizona Public Radio
aspen_banner.jpg
Arizona Public Radio | Your Source for NPR News
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Earth Notes

Canyon Viewpoints

KNAU News Talk - Arizona Public Radio
Published August 23, 2006 at 1:53 AM MST
1897560-841613296.jpg
Commentator and Author Scott Thybony

By Scott Thybony

http://stream.publicbroadcasting.net/production/mp3/knau/local-knau-526565.mp3

Flagstaff, AZ – Grand Canyon enthusiasts in northern Arizona all have their favorite place from which to take in the view...Shoshone Point, Hopi Point. Here, Commentator Scott Thybony recounts his quest for the perfect viewpoint.

Scott Thybony is a writer based in Flagstaff. His latest book is titled "The Painted Desert: Land of Wind and Stone." Funding for this commentary was provided by the Arizona Humanities Council.

Tags

Earth Notes earth notes