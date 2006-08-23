Canyon Viewpoints

By Scott Thybony

http://stream.publicbroadcasting.net/production/mp3/knau/local-knau-526565.mp3

Flagstaff, AZ – Grand Canyon enthusiasts in northern Arizona all have their favorite place from which to take in the view...Shoshone Point, Hopi Point. Here, Commentator Scott Thybony recounts his quest for the perfect viewpoint.

Scott Thybony is a writer based in Flagstaff. His latest book is titled "The Painted Desert: Land of Wind and Stone." Funding for this commentary was provided by the Arizona Humanities Council.