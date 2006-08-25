Napolitano violates clean election laws

By Howard Fischer

Phoenix, AZ – The commission voted that Napolitano's campaign

committee contracted for consulting services in March

before it had the money to pay for it. That runs afoul

of laws which prohibits candidates from going into debt

-- a law that commission executive director Todd Lang

said also includes obligating a campaign from to spend

money it does not yet have to pay for it. But the

commission, acknowleding other campaigns have made the

same mistake, approved what essentially amounts to a

plea bargain with the governor: She agreed to the

commission's interpretation of the law and vowed not to

break the law again. And the commission agreed not to

impose even the $500 penalty that Lang suggested would

be appropriate. That decision bothered Glenn Hamer,

executive director of the state Republican Party, who

had filed the complaint against Napolitano.

(I am not calling into question the fairness of the

commission personally. But I will say that there will

be a perception out there that the governor got away

with it.)

Andy Gordon, the governor's attorney, said Napolitano

agreed to the deal to, in his words, put this behind

us. In Phoenix, for Arizona Public Radio this is Howard

Fischer.