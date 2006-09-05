Arizonan to head US transportation department

By Howard Fischer

Phoenix, AZ – The state's former transportation chief was named today

to be the next secretary of the U-S Department of

Transportation. Arizona Public Radio's Howard Fischer

reports that Govenror Janet Napolitano hopes that means

more money for the state.

(1:07)

Mary Peters was director of the state Department of

Transportation until being named head of the Federal

Highway Administration in 2001. She left that post last

year to do private consulting before being nominated

for transportation secretary to succeed Norm Minetta.

Napolitano said Arizona hasn't done too well in the

latest round of federal highway funding approved by

Congress, being dead last -- or close to it -- on a per

capita basis.

(Our transportation needs are huge. We need money for

roads but also other transportation modes as well. I

would hope that if she is the secretary, she's from

here. She's been back here somewhat since she left as

the FHA administrator. She'd be very cognizant of the

needs of our rapidly growing state.)

Peters told Arizona Public Radio she's not willing to

discuss the issue -- at least not yet.

(It really gets in to taking a position on a policy

issue. And I'd be happy to talk about that more freely

after the confirmation process -- should the Senate

confirm me, I'd be happy to talk more about it.)

Peters said she hopes hearings on her nomination begin

before the November election. In Phoenix, for Arizona

Public Radio this is Howard Fischer.