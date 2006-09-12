New Voter ID requirements upheld

By Howard Fischer

Phoenix, AZ – A federal judge refused Monday to block the state from

requiring people to show identification before casting

a ballot. Arizona Public Radio's Howard Fischer

reports.

Judge Roslyn Silver rejected the request by several

groups for an injunction to halt enforcement of the

voter ID provisions of Proposition 200. That measure

approved two years ago requires proof of citizenship to

register and identification to cast a ballot. Silver

said the plaintiffs had not met their legal burden for

an injunction. But Nina Perales, attorney for the

Mexican American Legal Defense Fund said the decision

wasn't a total loss: Silver wants all sides to submit

more information for an Oct. 19 hearing on the question

of whether making people spend money to buy necessary

identification, like a driver's license or birth

certificate, is effectively an illegal poll tax.

(And for us it's a hopeful sign. Because whenever we

have an opportunity to discuss something before the

court there's an opportunity to persuade the court. So

we look forward to the further briefing that we're

going to do here.)

In the meantime that leaves the Prop 200 requirements

in place. And that means those who go to the polls

today will need a government issued photo ID with an

address or two other documents with a name and address.

That can include voter ID cards, bank statements,

utility bills, vehicle registration and Indian census

cards.

In Phoenix for Arizona Public Radio this is

Howard Fischer.