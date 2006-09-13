Ellen Simon will challenge Renzi in CD-1

By Daniel Kraker

http://stream.publicbroadcasting.net/production/mp3/knau/local-knau-529496.mp3

Flagstaff, AZ – Ellen Simon scored a convincing victory in yesterday's Democratic primary in Congressional District One. Now she's gearing up to challenge two term incumbent republican Rick Renzi. Arizona Public Radio's Daniel Kraker reports.

Ellen Simon was the last of the five Democratic candidates to enter the race.

But in only a few months she raised 850 thousand dollars which she used to send mailings, make automated phone calls and buy cable TV time. Fred Solop, director of NAU's Social Research Laboratory, says Simon's challenge now is to broaden her appeal beyond the Democratic base.

Solop: she really has to make an argument as to what she's going to do for the district. A lot of people know that Renzi has brought money into all sectors of the district.

Reached at her campaign headquarters in Sedona last night, Simon was dismissive of that federal funding.

Simon: It is his job as a congressman to bring money into the district, he certainly has not done anyting to improve the quality of life, gas prices, tax fairness, war in iraq, we will be working for the people, he has been working in Washington for the wealthy corporations

Simon has garnered more attention from the National Democratic Congressional Committee as she has raised more money. Fred Solop says several national pundits have moved the CD-1 race from the solidly Republican column, to a more competitive position.

For Arizona Public Radio, I'm Daniel Kraker in Flagstaff.