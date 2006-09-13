Munsil wins Republican gubernatorial primary

By Howard Fischer

http://stream.publicbroadcasting.net/production/mp3/knau/local-knau-529492.mp3

Phoenix, AZ – The state's Republicans went to the polls Tuesday and

chose Len Munsil as their candidate for governor.

Arizona Public Radio's Howard Fischer reports.

(1:16.1)

Don Goldwater clearly had the name advantage to start,

being Barry's nephew. But Goldwater lacked the

organization Munsil built which allowed him to collect

the necessary $5 donations quickly to qualify him for

public funding back in May. Goldwater, by contrast,

didn't get his $453,000 check from the Clean Elections

Commission until last week, too late to do much with

it. The nomination will pit Munsil against Janet

Napolitano. The Democratic incumbent said she is

campaigning for reelection on her record of economic

growth, education funding and tax cuts. But Munsil told

supporters that's nothing to crow about.

(Whether it's the issue of the worst crime rate in the

nation, whether it's education and child protective

services, two areas the governor said she would fix and

solve if we gave her enough money, on issue after issue

we're worse off than we were four years ago. The one

area we've improved we've gone from a deficit to a

surplus only because we ignored every economic proposal

from this governor.)

Napolitano hopes to make an issue of Munsil's record as

head of the Center for Arizona Policy, an organization

that lobbies for state aid for parochial schools and

against gay rights and abortion. But Munsil said he's

not concerned, arguing most Arizonans are more

conservative than the governor. In Phoenix, for Arizona

Public Radio this is Howard Fischer.