Gubernatorial candidates on the offensive

By Howard Fischer

http://stream.publicbroadcasting.net/production/mp3/knau/local-knau-529732.mp3

Phoenix, AZ – One day after the primary, the top gubernatorial

contenders already are testing out the messages -- and

the sound bites -- they believe will resonate with

voters and win the election. Arizona Public Radio's

Howard Fischer reports.

(3:19.3)

For Republican Len Munsil, the issue on which he

believes incumbent Janet Napolitano is most vulnerable

is illegal immigration. He said Arizonans should not

accept her argument that stopping people from entering

the country illegally is the job of the federal

government.

(We have a governor who has failed to address the issue

of border security despite the incredible effect it has

on the lives of Arizonans. It's not a question of

whether securing the border is a federal

responsibility. The question is when the federal

government does not do what it ought to do, what's the

role of the state at that point.)

Napolitano already has a rejoinder. She gave Arizona

Public Radio a list of what have been her

accomplishments in that area.

(Let's go back to when I was attorney general and

crafted the bill that allows us go to after the

financial aspect of human trafficking. Let's go back to

my signing the anti-day labor bill, the human smuggling

bill. Let's go back to last summer, the summer of 05,

when I was one of the first two governors to declare a

state of emergency at the border.)

And Napolitano is not just on the defensive. She

trotted out her message Wednesday that Munsil lacks the

necessary experience in public service to be governor.

(He has run a small lobbying group for social

conservative agendas at the Capitol. I'm not being

critical. I'm just being descriptive. That is what he

has done. It's up to the voters of Arizona to decide

whether that experiential level rises to the level

necessary to run a state with a $10 billion budget and

six million people and all the challenges that we

have.)

Napolitano, by contrast, noted she was the U.S.

Attorney for Arizona, state attorney general and

finally became the governor. But Munsil had his own

take on her resume.

(She was a trial lawyer who got appointed by Bill

Clinton to a political position managing a prosecutors'

offices. She narrowly got elected to manage another

prosecutors' office, and narrowly got elected governor.

What was her experience to be able to deal with issues

like education and any of the other issues, taxes,

issues that I've been dealing with in the policy arena

for 20 years.)

One of those issues Munsil does not immediately mention

is abortion. As head of the Center for Arizona Policy -

- that social conservative lobbying group Napolitano

mentioned -- Munsil has been at the forefront of

pushing legislators to make it more difficult for women

to get an abortion. And Munsil admitted that if he had

his way, it would be illegal for a women to terminate

her pregnancy unless her life were in danger. But

Munsil maks no excuses for his stance.

(I believe in the sanctity of life and creating a

culture of life. And she is the most extreme pro-

abortion governor in Arizona history. She believes in

taxpayer funding. She believes in partial-birth

abortion. So I will let the people of Arizona decide

about what they believe about the values of life.)

Napolitano said she believes her election shows her

views are more in the mainstream.

(I think I've been very clear with Arizonans about

where my views are, that I don't believe government

should make those decisions. Those are personal

decisions between between individuals and their spouses

or partners, and their church or religious counselors

and whomever else, their health care providers,

whomever else they seek to consult.)

There will be at least three gubernatorial debates,

giving voters a chance to compare these two as well as

Libertarian Barry Hess.

In Phoenix, for Arizona Public

Radio this is Howard Fischer.