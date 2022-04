By Laurel Morales

Flagstaff, AZ – CC Goldwater has produced a documentary about her grandfather that premieres Sept. 18 on HBO. Barry Goldwater was known as Mr. Conservative, yet today many of his views would be considered liberal. CC Goldwater tells Arizona Public Radio's Laurel Morales he was often misunderstood.