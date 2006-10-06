Prescott Courthouse future

By Daniel Kraker

Flagstaff, AZ – A group of Prescott business owners and citizens is rallying around the city's historic county courthouse. Yavapai County has proposed building a new judicial complex outside of downtown. Arizona Public Radio's Daniel Kraker reports.

The famous courthouse in downtown Prescott isn't large enough to house all Yavapai County's judicial functions. In August county supervisors suggested moving most of the court's activities to a new complex outside downtown. Alex Vakula, a local attorney, says Prescott should instead follow Flagstaff's lead.

Vakula is a member of a new group called Friends of Save our Courthouse. They've gathered 35 hundred signatures from people who believe that moving most of the court's functions would decimate the downtown area. They're holding a rally tomorrow morning at 11 at Courthouse Square. Yavapai County supervisors were unavailable for comment for this story. But supervisor Tom Thurman is expected to be at the rally tomorrow.

