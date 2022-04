http://stream.publicbroadcasting.net/production/mp3/knau/local-knau-534646.mp3

Tucson, AZ – This is the second half hour of the second 2006 gubernatorial debate between incumbent Democratic candidate Janet Napolitano, Republican Len Munsil, and Libertarian Barry Hess. The debate took place October 10, 2006 at the University of Arizona in Tucson. It was moderated by Bill Buckmaster of KUAT public television.