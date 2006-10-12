Million Dollar Voter

By Daniel Kraker

Mark Osterloh has a million dollar idea to boost voter turnout in Arizona. The Tucson doctor has gathered enough signatures to place an initiative on November's ballot that would award one lucky voter one million dollars. Osterloh is no stranger to the initiative process: he was also the lead author of Arizona's clean elections law, and the 2000 initiative that created the independent redistricting commission.

Mark Osterloh is the author of proposition 200. If it's passed one lucky voter in this election and beyond would win one million dollars.