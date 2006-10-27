928 October 2006 Ballot Proposition Show Part I

By Daniel Kraker

Flagstaff, AZ – This is part one of the October 2006 broadcast of 9-2-8, KNAU's Monthly Radio listening post. On this program we explore in-depth many of the 19 propositions on the November ballot. We also look at the history of the initiative and referendum process, and how Arizona voters feel about some of the propositions before the election.

This segment includes feature reports on the two competing smoking initiatives, the two competing state land trust reform propositions, the proposal to constitutionally ban gay marriage, and take away benefits for some unmarried couples, and a conversation with the director of the Initiative and Referendum Institute at the University of Southern California Law School.