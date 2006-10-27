928 October 2006 Ballot Proposition Show Part II

By Daniel Kraker

Flagstaff, AZ – This is part II of 9-2-8, KNAU's monthly listening post. In this October, 2006 program we explore many of the 19 ballot propositions on the ballot in Arizona. We also look at what voters think about some of these initiatives before the election.

In this segment of the program we look at a proposal to award one lucky Arizona voter one million dollars; Prop 205, which would require all Arizona voters to receive mail in ballots; Prop 204, which would change how some pigs are raised; and prop 207, one of several initiatives across the West that would strengthen individual property rights.