Gay Marriage Tactics

By Howard Fischer

http://stream.publicbroadcasting.net/production/mp3/knau/local-knau-541747.mp3

Phoenix, AZ – Kyrsten Sinema, chair of the campaign to defeat

Proposition 107, said the strategy was to show straight

couples who would lose their domestic partner benefits.

That's because the initative would not only have

constitutionally barred gay marriage but also precluded

governments from providing benefits to the partners of

their workers, gay or straight.

(The fact is that in Arizona there are 112,000

unmarried couples. About 18,000 of those are same-sex

couples. And those numbers are pretty consistent

throughout the country, 1 in 10. That makes sense.)

She said that means more straight couples would be

affected than gays. Sinema said Prop 107 wasn't a gay

issue because same-sex marriage already is illegal in

Arizona, a law upheld by the Court of Appeals. But foes

never mentioned the initiative also would bar a court

from ruling that gays are entitled to the same legal

rights as married couples, allowing them to form civil

unions. That issue never has been addressed by Arizona

courts -- meaning that with the apparent defeat of

Proposition 107 it remains a legal option. Whether the

measure really is dead remains unsettled: While the

latest tally shows it losing by about 30,000 votes,

there are still more than a quarter million ballots

uncounted in Maricopa County alone.

In Phoenix, for

Arizona Public Radio this is Howard Fischer.